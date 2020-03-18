Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,159 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,712,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

