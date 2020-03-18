Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

