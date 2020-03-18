Amalgamated Bank Purchases 713 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $150.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock worth $2,253,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

