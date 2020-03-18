Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Shares of EXR opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.39 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.