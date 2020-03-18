American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

