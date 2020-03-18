American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 164,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 582.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $633.49 million, a P/E ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 0.52. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

AFIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

