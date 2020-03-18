AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $95.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AME stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

