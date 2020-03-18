Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 268,839 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

ALXN opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.