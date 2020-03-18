Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $79.13

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

