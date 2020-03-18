Analysts Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Target Price at $54.50

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 72,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after buying an additional 143,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

