Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Price Target at C$78.67

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.75 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$416,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$661,617.75. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$892,988.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,493,135.96.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.