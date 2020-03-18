Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) PT at $110.88

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

