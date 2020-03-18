Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 719 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 871.84.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.