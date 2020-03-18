Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.14 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

