Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Ardmore Shipping worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $836,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.40. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

