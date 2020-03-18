Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.90

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

