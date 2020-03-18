Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1,861.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 77,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

