Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,778 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

