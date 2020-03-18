Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,834 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,845,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,122 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

S&P Global stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $203.44 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average of $269.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

