Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

