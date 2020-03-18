Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SYSCO worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

