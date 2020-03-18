Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $39.41 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Sun Communities worth $39,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

