Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $39.66 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $39,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

