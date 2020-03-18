Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40.39 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $40,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.