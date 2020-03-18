Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,692 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 594,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $178.65. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $132.23 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

