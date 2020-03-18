Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,766 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $97.78 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

