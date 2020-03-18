Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264,450 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $35,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

