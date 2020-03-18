Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

