Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,038 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 156,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.