Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 708 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,257,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,126,000 after acquiring an additional 258,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

