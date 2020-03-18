Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.12

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 6266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

