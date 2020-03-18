Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

AVH stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Avianca has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

