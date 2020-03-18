Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.