Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 11,615 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

