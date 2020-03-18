Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 25,600 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.