Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 79,771 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,771 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter worth $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FireEye by 71.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FireEye by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FireEye by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.