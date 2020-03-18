Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

