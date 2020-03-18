Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 17,437 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,553,000 after buying an additional 600,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,341,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,153,000 after buying an additional 418,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,277 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,966 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE ICE opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

