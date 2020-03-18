Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,965 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

