Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,904 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HNI were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HNI by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HNI by 1,546.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HNI in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

