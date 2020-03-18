Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

