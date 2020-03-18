Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

