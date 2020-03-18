Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,546,056.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

