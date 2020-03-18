Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

