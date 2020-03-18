Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in HD Supply by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in HD Supply by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDS opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HDS. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

