Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 6,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IMMU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

