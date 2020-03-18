Bank of Montreal Can Has $519,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.