Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ATGE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

