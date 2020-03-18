Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 117,448 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 4,586.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Elevate Credit worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,045. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

