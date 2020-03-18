Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,487 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

BKI stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

